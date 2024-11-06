Leader Barzani discusses global impacts of US election with British Ambassador

2024-11-06 23:00:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met with British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen, alongside British Consul in Erbil, Andrew Beasley, as per a statement from Barzani’s Saladin residence.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated Barzani on “the successful Kurdistan parliamentary elections held in October, which saw high voter turnout and took place in a calm and secure environment.”

Barzani extended his gratitude to the people of Kurdistan for their “strong participation in the electoral process, demonstrating their commitment to democratic principles.”

The discussions also covered the ongoing negotiations to form the next Kurdistan Regional Government. Barzani reiterated that his party “does not impose restrictions on any group regarding government formation,” emphasizing the importance of “a unified Kurdistan region with a single parliament, a single government, and unified Peshmerga forces.”

The leaders further exchanged views on the recent US presidential election and its anticipated impact on global and regional issues. Additionally, they addressed Iraq's political climate, including the election of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.