2024-11-07 05:10:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiyya (pictured), Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), has announced the country's first "Real Estate Developer" program aimed at providing affordable serviced residential plots for citizens, in partnership with the private sector. According to a statement from the NIC, this initiative aligns with government plans to alleviate the […]

The post Iraq Launches "Real Estate Developer Program" first appeared on Iraq Business News.