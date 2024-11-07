Iraq's Basra Steel Plant Set for Year-End Launch

2024-11-07 05:10:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, supervised final preparations for the Basra steel plant, expected to begin operations by the end of this year. During his on-site visit, the minister oversaw the plant's final cold start-up phases, which utilize advanced technology from Italy's Danieli Group for steel and […]

