Kurdistan President Barzani to join world leaders at COP 29 in Baku

2024-11-10 19:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani will visit the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Mondayto participate in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) alongsidenumerous world leaders.

The conference, running fromNovember 11 to 22, will focus on funding clean energy as an alternative tofossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and strengthening communityresilience to climate change amid rising climate-related disasters.

This conference offers a keyopportunity for countries to present updated national climate action plansunder the Paris Agreement, expected to be finalized by early 2025. Witheffective implementation, these plans aim to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°Cabove pre-industrial levels, while also acting as investment frameworks tosupport sustainable development goals.

Held annually with the presidencyrotating among the UN’s five recognized regions, the COP conference this yearwill be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku, a country renowned for its experience inhosting international events, with Baku Stadium as the chosen venue.