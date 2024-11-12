2024-11-12 05:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Restructuring State-Owned Public Companies on Sunday, to assess the restructuring of state-owned public companies. The meeting was attended by key ministers from departments such as Oil, Electricity, Transportation, Trade, Construction Housing Municipalities and Public Works, Agriculture, Water Resources, and […]

The post Progress on Restructuring of State-Owned Companies first appeared on Iraq Business News.