Kurdish President Barzani from Baku: Together, we can tackle climate change

2024-11-12 14:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed that "together, we can tackleclimate change and build a healthier planet for generations to come.”

On X, President Barzani expressedhis pleasure at attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29)in Baku, Azerbaijan, stating, “This annual gathering is an importantopportunity for us to take meaningful steps toward a sustainable future.”

Upon the invitation of AzerbaijaniPresident Ilham Aliyev, President Barzani arrived in Baku on Monday toparticipate in the Climate Change Conference which focuses on funding cleanenergy as an alternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, andstrengthening community resilience to climate change amid risingclimate-related disasters.

Earlier today, Barzani met withseveral world leaders at the conference, including Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and UAE PresidentMohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Barzani also helddiscussions with the Iraqi delegation to Azerbaijan, led by Iraqi PresidentAbdul Latif Rashid.