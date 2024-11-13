President Barzani, PM Sudani: To shield Iraq from regional conflict

2024-11-13 13:31:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister MohammedShia Al-Sudani affirmed, on Wednesday, the need to protect Iraq from thefallout of regional conflicts.

According toa statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the outcomes ofthe recent Kurdish parliamentary elections, steps to form the new regionalgovernment, and the relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The twoleaders also examined the broader Middle East situation and its impact on Iraq.In this context, they stressed “the need to keep Iraq insulated from regionaltensions and pledged to work together to maintain security and stability in thecountry.”

Both leaders“underscored the need for strengthened coordination mechanisms and resolved toaddress shared issues through constructive dialogue and adherence to Iraq’sconstitution.” agreeing on the importance of continuing dialogue to enhancecooperation and strengthen ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

For hispart, PM Al-Sudani congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the successfulelections, commending the high voter turnout “as a testament to the Kurdishpopulation’s political awareness and commitment to democracy.”