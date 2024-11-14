Iraq News Now

Baghdad Discusses Resuming Oil Exports from Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-11-14 18:10:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has met with members of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, led by Chairman Atwan Al-Atwani, to discuss resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan region via the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP) and the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Oil and […]

