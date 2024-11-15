Bitget hits ATH Trading Volume and Daily Active Traders Amidst Market Surge

2024-11-15 18:09:56 - From: Bitget Wallet

Victoria, Seychelles - Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company is proud to announce hitting all-time-high trading volumes, open interest and Daily Active Users. The recent market surge has increased activity on the platform, making it surpass major competitors ranking #3 globally for Futures trading on Coingecko.

The overall derivatives trading volume has surged to $1.51 trillion, with a 1.7% increase in the past 24 hours, according to Coingecko’s latest report. Bitget’s notable milestone within the crypto Futures trading space shows the increasing demand and the scalability of its platform. By supporting a rapidly growing user base drawn by a heightened interest in futures trading, focus on liquidity and user experience has resonated with traders, helping Bitget maintain its competitive edge in this market.

"The ATH numbers at Bitget is a strong milestone which we have achieved with the help of a 1500-strong workforce. Our constant focus and dedication to building a resilient platform during bear markets, allows us to flourish as the market rebounds. By focusing on regulatory compliance and acquiring licenses worldwide, Bitget is now taking over its predecessors," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

"This has been possible with the trust and credibility we have built, keeping the exchange transparent and secure. Over a year, Bitget has grown from 20 million to 45 million users. It has been an incredible journey, which shows the demand for reliable and accessible crypto trading. With this we will continue to direct our efforts in providing crypto products that work the best for our users, bringing CeFi and DeFi with our overall ecosystem," she added.

Recent data points to a doubling in most trading metrics compared to previous peaks, signaling a new phase of growth. Bitget’s ATH volumes aligns with a broader industry trend, as derivatives trading continues to gain traction among both institutional and retail traders seeking efficient hedging and leverage opportunities. By consistently meeting the needs of its diverse trading community, Bitget is now amongst the top #3 players in the derivatives market.

Between November 2023 and November 2024, Bitget experience significant growth in several areas. The user base grew exponentially to 45 million, from 20 million, while the employee count rose by 6.7% due to increased operational demands. The platform’s diversity also expanded significantly, with the user nationalities represented doubling to over 200 regions, a 100% increase while pro traders grew from 120,000 to 190,000.

Currently Bitget has over 900+ listed tokens, over $10 billion in daily trading volume and shows over $77 billion in futures trading volume in the past 24 hours. The exchange with its expansion plans is on track to achieve beyond its projected growth for the year.

