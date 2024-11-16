USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, inch higher in Erbil

2024-11-16 11:25:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rate of the US dollar remained stable in Baghdad, while slightly increasing in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered 150,600 IQD per $100, matching Thursday's rates.

In local Baghdad currency exchange shops, selling prices stood at 151,750 IQD, with buying prices at 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, where the stock exchange remains closed during official holidays, the selling price was 150,550 IQD, while the buying price reached 150,350 IQD per $100.