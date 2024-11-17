Peshmerga: Kurdish Colonel among victims of deadly attack in Iraq

2024-11-17 13:50:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An improvised explosive device(IED) targeted a military convoy in the Tuz Khurmatu district of eastern Saladinprovince on Sunday, killing three officers, the Kurdistan Region's Ministry ofPeshmerga said.

In a statement, the ministry said that during ajoint security operation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces to pursue ISISremnants in the area, an IED blew up killing Col. Saman Saber Suleiman,commander of the 3rd Regiment of the 1st Joint Brigade, Colonel Mohammed RezaKarim, an engineering officer from the Iraqi Army's 9th Division, and SergeantSharif Ahmed Mohammed Amin.

Three soldiers were also injured in the incident.

Tuz Khurmatu, a multi-ethnic city in Saladinprovince about 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of Kirkuk, is home to a mixedpopulation of Shia Turkmen, Arabs, and Kurds.

The city has endured numerous attacks andoperations involving ISIS militants, including assaults on civilians and Iraqiforces, as well as kidnappings.

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces frequentlycollaborate in joint operations to clear Tuz Khurmatu of ISIS militants andenhance security in the area, successfully neutralizing several militants.However, the terrorist group often plants improvised explosive devices (IEDs),leading to casualties among security personnel and civilians.