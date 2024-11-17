Erbil launches Al-Noor project aiming to provide 24-hour electricity across the city

2024-11-17 13:50:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, announced the launch of thefirst-of-its-kind "Al-Noor" project, an initiative aimed at deliveringuninterrupted electricity to all districts in Erbil, the capital of the KurdistanRegion.

Speaking toreporters, Khoshnaw said, "The project has commenced in Erbil, where twoneighborhoods are now fully supplied with electricity. The cost of energy underthis initiative will be lower than the previous rates for private generatorsand the national grid."

He notedthat electricity production in Erbil has improved compared to previous years,despite the absence of a recent assessment to determine the current electricityneeds of the Kurdistan Region.

Khoshnawexpressed discontent with the allocation of electricity in the region, stating,"We in Erbil feel unfairly treated as we receive two fewer hours ofelectricity compared to other provinces in the region." Nonetheless, hehighlighted that the "Al-Noor" project has begun with availableresources, adding, "In the next phase, four additional neighborhoods willbe included."