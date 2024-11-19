UNDP publishes Key Iraq Development Documents

2024-11-19 06:03:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has published advance documentation ahead of its First Regular Session 2025, scheduled to be held from 27th to 31st January, 2025. The following documents are advance copies subject to change in the final versions: Draft country programme document for Iraq (2025-2029) Evaluation Plan, guiding the strategic […]

