Leader Barzani meets Egyptian Consul, discusses local and regional politics

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Head of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP), leader Masoud Barzani received the Egyptian ConsulGeneral, Mahmoud Farouk Amer, at the Saladin Resort in Erbil.

According to a statement from Barzani’s headquarters, leaderBarzani referred to the historical, friendly, and effective relationshipbetween the Kurdish people and the Egyptian people. He highlighted the historyof the Kurdish struggle and sacrifices, stressing the need to promote a cultureof coexistence and peace as the only way to end the suffering and misery of thepeoples in the region, the statement added.

For his part, the Egyptian Consul said that “the highturnout and the peaceful and civil atmosphere in which the Kurdistanparliamentary elections were held is a significant achievement.” He alsopraised the culture of coexistence and peace that the Kurdish people enjoy andacknowledged “Barzani’s historical role in preserving and deepening thisculture.”

The statement further noted that in another part of themeeting, both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region,as well as the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and theIraqi federal government. They considered the recent visit of the Iraqi PrimeMinister to the Kurdistan Region an important step for coordination and solvingproblems.