Putin discusses Oil Prices with Iraqi PM

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani received a phone call today, Thursday, from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. According to the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the phone call touched on energy-related matters, "highlighting the importance of coordination among all concerned countries within OPEC and the OPEC+ group to […]

