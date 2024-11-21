US Business Delegation visits Kurdistan Region

2024-11-21 20:20:33 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently received a delegation from the United States-Kurdistan Business Council (USKBC), led by its President, David Tafuri. The KRG said in a statement: "David Tafuri congratulated the Kurdistan Region for holding a successful and democratic parliamentary elections last month. He reiterated the USKBC mission to support and […]

