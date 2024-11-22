MEPS2024: KDP leader says Israel's threats to Iraq expected due to regional conflicts

2024-11-22 15:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A senior leader in the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) said, on Friday that Israel's threats against Iraq wereanticipated due to the stances of certain Iraqi political factions and groupsregarding the ongoing regional conflict.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and SecurityForum (MEPS 2024) at the American University in Duhok, Hoshyar Zebarihighlighted that global expectations are generally negative. He said, "Thewar that erupted on October 7 poses a threat to countries and will likely escalatebeyond the Gaza Strip."

Zebari’s comments came after Israeli ForeignMinister Gideon Sa'ar, in a letter to the UN, held the Iraqi governmentresponsible for "everything" occurring within its borders, includingthe actions of Iran-backed forces, while reiterating Israel's right to"self-defense."

The KDP leader also addressed Iraq's economicstruggles, pointing out the country’s overwhelming dependence on oil. “With oilprices falling and beyond Iraq's control, the country will face challengessecuring public sector salaries due to excessive government spending.”

Notably, more than 90% of Iraq's governmentrevenue comes from oil, with the figure reaching a record 96% in 2023.

Zebari acknowledged that Prime Minister MohammedShia' al-Sudani’s government is pursuing reforms but stressed, "Action,not just words, is needed to address the challenges."