President Barzani offers condolences on the passing of Kurdish artist Zahir Abdullah

2024-11-24 13:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his condolences over the passing of Kurdish artist Zahir Abdullah.

President Barzani stated, "I extend my condolences to the family, relatives, and colleagues of the late artist Zahir Abdullah, and to all the artists of Kurdistan, sharing in their sorrow during this difficult time."

He added that the late artist "spent a long part of his life serving Kurdish art and acting. I pray that God grants his soul eternal peace and gives everyone the patience and solace to bear this loss."

Zahir Abdullah, a prominent Kurdish actor and theater artist, passed away on Saturday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, at the age of 76 after a long battle with illness.

Abdullah was born in 1958 in the Tyrawa neighborhood of Erbil and dedicated 35 years of his life to serving Kurdish art.