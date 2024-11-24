US Ambassador from Erbil Citadel: Committed to preserving IKR’s rich history

2024-11-24 13:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the USAmbassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, reaffirmed the United States' commitmentto supporting the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

“Enjoyed my visit to the ErbilCitadel toview progress made on our restoration projects, including theancient hammam,” Romanowski wrote on X.

The ambassador further emphasizedthe US commitment to “supporting the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] intheir efforts to preserve the IKR’s rich history and culture and share it withthe world.”

Erbil Citadel

Erbil Citadel, a fortifiedsettlement perched atop an ovoid-shaped tell (a hill formed by successivegenerations), stands in the KRI's Erbil Province. Encircled by a continuouswall of tall 19th-century façades, it retains the appearance of an impregnablefortress, overlooking the city of Erbil. The citadel showcases a distinctivefan-like layout, reflecting Erbil’s late Ottoman-era design. Written and visualhistorical records highlight the site's ancient significance, as Erbilcorresponds to the Assyrian city of Arbela, a major political and religioushub. Archaeological discoveries suggest the tell conceals layers of earliersettlements beneath its surface.



