Kurdistan Region sets date for first session of new parliament

2024-11-26 15:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of theKurdistan Region announced, on Tuesday, that the first session of the newparliament will be held on December 2nd.

Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for theKurdistan Presidency, stated in a press conference, "The Presidency hasinvited the elected members of parliament to convene the first session onDecember 2nd at 11:00 AM."

"The decision will take effectimmediately upon issuance and be published in the Kurdistan Official Gazette,”he pointed out.

Shahab also addressed the governmentformation issue. "If there is a genuine will, a new government can beformed," he said, noting “positive signs” for it.

"We will make efforts to bridgethe gaps between the political parties."

This story will be updated withfurther details…