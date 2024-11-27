New Kurdistan Parliament to hold first session next week

2024-11-27 11:10:54 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Parliament is set to convene itsinaugural session on Monday following the certification of the legislativeelection results held on October 20, 2024.

Saman Ahmed, the Parliament's media director, told Shafaq News, "Theagenda must be released 48 hours before the session begins," confirmingthe Parliament’s readiness to proceed as scheduled.

On Tuesday, Delshad Shehab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan RegionPresidency, stated in a press release that "Under the Kurdistan RegionPresidency Law, and after the IHEC certification, president Nechirvan Barzaniinvited the elected members of parliament to convene the first session onDecember 2nd at 11:00 a.m."