2024-11-27 16:05:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Communications has confirmed the decision to block access to the IMDb movie database, citing what it says is its promotion of "inappropriate and unethical" content. Nabil Abdul Baqi, General Manager of the Al-Salam State Company [Peace Company], a government body under the control of the Communications Ministry, stated that […]

The post Iraq Blocks IMDb Movie Database for "Inappropriate Content" first appeared on Iraq Business News.