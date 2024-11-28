Turkiye neutralized eight PKK militants in northern Iraq operations

2024-11-28 01:10:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Turkish forces neutralized members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) duringoperations in northern Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said onWednesday.

The ministrystated that the operations took place in the areas of "OperationClaw-Lock," as well as Gara and Metin (Matin), targeting PKK positions inthe mountainous regions near the Turkish border. "Eight terrorists wereneutralized during the operation," the ministry said in a statement.

The term"neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate thatthe individuals were either killed, captured, or surrendered during militaryoperations.

Earliertoday, Turkiye's Defense Ministry announced that its forces have encircled anarea in northern Iraq under the control of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK),intensifying its military campaign against the group.

The ministrystated on X, "Our soldiers have established a military cordon around theZap region, controlled by the PKK," emphasizing Ankara’s determination to"eliminate the PKK at its source through swift, targeted, and continuousoperations."

The Zapregion has long been a focal point for Turkish military campaigns aimed atneutralizing PKK fighters, as part of Ankara’s broader strategy to secure itsborders and dismantle the group’s regional strongholds.

PKK,designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has beenactive across multiple countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, andIran.