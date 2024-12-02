Kurdistan Justice Group takes disciplinary action against lawmaker for attending Parliament session

2024-12-02 14:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG) announced thatit would impose strict disciplinary measures against one of its lawmakers, HeroAttar, for defying the party's boycott of the Kurdistan Parliament by attendingits inaugural session.

A source within the party told Shafaq News Agency that the leadershipwas unaware of Attar’s attendance during the first session, describing heraction as a "blatant violation" of the party’s decision to abstainfrom participating in the current legislative cycle.

“Attar's actions breached both party decisions and a personal pledgemade to the group's leader, Ali Bapir, to respect the boycott.”

"The likely course of action is expulsion from the party," thesource stated, "but a formal meeting will be convened to finalize measuresagainst her for violating party directives and breaking her oath."

Meanwhile, another Kurdistan Justice candidate, Omar Gulpi, reaffirmedthe party's commitment to the boycott during a press conference inAl-Sulaymaniyah earlier today. He underscored the importance of respectingparty decisions in navigating political developments.

The Kurdistan Justice Group had previously announced its decision toboycott parliament in protest against what it called the "lack oftransparency in the political process."

The move followed the recent parliamentary elections, with the partyarguing that current conditions do not ensure fair representation or aconducive political environment for parliamentary work.

KJG secured three seats in the Kurdish Parliament.

About the First Session

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Parliament convened for its inauguralsession of the new legislative term, with the attendance of senior officials,consuls, and diplomats.

The session's agenda includes procedural formalities, starting with theeldest member present, as head of the parliamentary bureau, administering theoath of office, and overseeing proceedings. This will be followed byswearing-in ceremonies for newly elected lawmakers, marking their formalinduction into office.

Key decisions on the agenda included the election of a parliamentaryspeaker, deputy speaker, and secretary.

The newly elected leadership will assume the critical task of initiatingthe process for selecting the Kurdistan Region's president within 30 days.