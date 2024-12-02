Kurdistan President extends congratulations to UAE on National Day

2024-12-02 16:10:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani,extended heartfelt congratulations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on theoccasion of its National Day.

In a post on X, Barzani said, "On behalf of myself and the peopleof the Kurdistan Region, I extend my sincere congratulations to the United ArabEmirates, its leadership, and its people on the occasion of National UnionDay."

Barzani emphasized the "brotherly and historical relations"shared by the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, adding, "We highly value thestrong bonds between us and wish the UAE continued progress and prosperityunder the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,President of the State."

The UAE National Day, celebrated annually on December 2, marks theformation of the UAE in 1971.