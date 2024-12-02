Kurdistan parliament fails to elect leadership amid quorum issue

2024-12-02 17:05:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Parliamentfailed to reconvene its inaugural session to elect its leadership (the Speakerand the two deputies,) citing a lack of quorum.

Shafaq News correspondent reported thatParliament initially postponed the session to allow lawmakers more time to joinand meet quorum requirements. However, “this did not materialize, forcing thelegislature to leave the session unresolved.”

Earlier, the session had seen more than 60 outof 100 lawmakers in attendance, who took their oaths of office.

Acting under the guidance of the eldest member,the Parliament opened nominations for the leadership roles, with severalpolitical blocs presenting their candidates for the three positions.

For the Parliament leadership, the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) has nominated Vala Fareed, a prominent politician whopreviously served as the head of the Legal Affairs Committee in the KurdistanRegional Parliament, and Halgurd Sheikh Najib, who currently oversees theadministration of the Soran district, and Miran Mohammed.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has putforward Shalaw Kosrat Rasool, the candidate who secured the highest number ofvotes in the Erbil district during the recent elections.

Additionally, the New Generation Movementnominated Kurdawan Jamal.

No specific date was set for the resumption of thesession.