2024-12-03 06:25:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has inaugurated the first phase of the 'Eduba' Project, targeting the construction of 600 schools across Iraq. Funded through the Iraq Development Fund, the initiative will be executed by private sector firms, following comprehensive technical and preparatory work. Global consulting firm Meinhardt and Yerim Contracting, one of […]

The post Iraq Launches 'Eduba' Project to Build 600 Schools first appeared on Iraq Business News.