Kurdistan employees continue protests for 48th day over unpaid salaries as crisis escalates

2024-12-05 13:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan’s Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed,stated that the Kurdish government is in ongoing communication with the federalgovernment, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to resolve thesalaries issues.

"The goal of these actions is to starve the people ofKurdistan," said Ahmed, referring to the delay in salary payments."Any party behind this decision does not serve the stability and peace ofIraq. This is a matter concerning the livelihood of the people and does notrepresent a favor from anyone to another."

Ahmed called for an urgent resolution, saying that the government andthe people of the region had grown weary of these ongoing delays. "We havefulfilled all our obligations and submitted all the required data, and there isno excuse for this situation," he added.

Protests Spark

Ahmed statement came amid protests entering their 48th day over thenon-payment of October salaries, in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province.

Teachers in the Raparin area have also vowed to continue their strikeuntil their demands for unpaid salaries are met.

"The strike, which is sweeping through many schools, has led to acomplete absence of teachers and students across various educationalstages," said Osman Kolbi, a member of the protesting teachers' council inAl-Sulaymaniyah. "This movement reflects self-awareness among theteachers, far from any political or external interference."

Kolbi added that the delay in salaries had worsened the financialhardships faced by employees and teachers, many of whom are now struggling withmounting debts. "If the salary issue is resolved and teachers return tothe classrooms, it will prove that the strike was not politically motivated orlinked to any external agenda," he said.

Delshad Mirani, another representative of the protesting teachers,expressed concern about the ongoing non-payment of December salaries."Teachers are demanding their financial entitlements, and what concerns usis the continued delay of the December salary while we are demanding theimmediate payment of October's," Mirani told Shafaq News.

He further explained that the salary delays had worsened due to thepolitical disputes between the regional government and the federal governmentin Baghdad, making it impossible for employees to meet their basic needs."Teachers have already started to boycott their work as an initial proteststep, urging the authorities to quickly find a solution to ensure overduesalaries are paid before the year ends," Mirani added.

The protesting teachers' council in Raparin issued a statement callingfor a firm stance against the authorities' "neglect," asserting,"It is our right to receive our salaries on time every 30 days, and anydelay should be met with a boycott."

Employees and teachers in Al-Sulaymaniyah have also demanded the paymentof overdue salaries from the last two months, pointing out that the delay ishindering their ability to carry out their duties and has placed them indifficult living conditions.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, many government offices inAl-Sulaymaniyah and the Garmyan administration have gone on strike andboycotted work in protest against the delay in salary payments.