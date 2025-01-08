Leader Barzani meets ENKS, reaffirms commitment to the Kurdish cause in Syria

2025-01-08 18:03:01 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Leader of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received a delegation from the KurdishNational Council in Syria (ENKS) at his residence in Saladin.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meetingfocused on exchanging views and perspectives on the current situation in Syria,the latest developments, and the position of Kurdish parties regarding theongoing transformations.

The KDP leader expressed his support for the Kurdish causein Syria, and stressed the importance of “unity and alignment among Kurdishfactions, underscoring the need to consider the interests of the Kurdish peoplein Syria and to use dialogue and peaceful means to resolve disagreements,”Barzani’s office concluded.