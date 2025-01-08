US urges KDP to expedite formation of “inclusive government” in Kurdistan Region

2025-01-08 18:03:01 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The United Statesstressed the urgent need to form an “inclusive government” in the KurdistanRegion, the US Consulate in Erbil announced on Wednesday.

On X, the consulate revealed that USConsul General Steven Bitner, met with Hemin Hawrami, head of the KurdistanDemocratic Party's (KDP) Organizational Bureau. During the meeting, Bitnerunderscored “the urgency of forming an inclusive government and implementing aparliamentary agenda that will benefit all residents of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

“They also discussed regionaldynamics and U.S. efforts to support #Peshmerga reform,” the consulate added.

On Tuesday, the KDP and thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) concluded their latest meeting in Erbilwithout reaching a consensus on forming the Kurdistan Region’s new government. Themeeting marked the third formal round of discussions between the two leadingparties since the parliamentary elections in October 2024.

Despite the progress made in earliersessions, no definitive agreement was reached during Tuesday's meeting. However,both parties expressed their commitment to continuing dialogue to resolveoutstanding differences and agreed to reconvene on Thursday, January 9.

The October 2024 parliamentaryelections cemented the KDP's position as the leading party, securing 39 seats,while the PUK followed with 23 seats.

Other results included:

- New Generation Movement: 15seats

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 7seats

- Halwest Movement: 4 seats

- Kurdistan Justice Group: 3seats

- People's Front: 2 seats

- Change Movement (Gorran): 1seat

- Kurdistan Regional Alliance: 1seat

- Component Quota: 5 seats