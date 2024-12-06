Heavy clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish Army in northern Iraq

2024-12-06 14:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Friday, clashes erupted between fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party(PKK) and the Turkish military in Duhok province of Iraqi Kurdistan, a securitysource said.

The sourcetold Shafaq News that both sides used light and medium weapons in the fighting around thevillage of Koherzi in the Al-Amadiya district, in northern Duhok.

No detailsabout casualties or material losses resulting from the clashes were provided.

Notably, Koherzivillage has been a hotspot for clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters.Recently, there have been fierce confrontations in the Matin Mountain rangeoverlooking the village.

The conflictbetween Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, foundedby Abdullah Ocalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.This long-standing conflict has led to military operations in southeastern Turkiyeand northern Iraq.