Iraqi and Kurdistan trade officials discuss strategies for industry development

2024-12-07 14:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a delegation of key officials fromthe Kurdistan Region's Chambers of Commerce visited the Iraqi Industries Unionin Baghdad to discuss enhancing the industrial sector in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News' correspondent, the purpose of thevisit was to discuss strategies for developing the industrial sector in KurdistanRegion and securing access to federal government privileges, similar to thoseavailable to other cities in Iraq.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in a series ofmeetings formed multiple committees—legal, technical, and financial—and helddiscussions with the Iraqi Industries Union. Several key topics related to thedevelopment of the industrial sector were addressed.

