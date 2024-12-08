Thousands of Syrians in Berlin celebrate departure of Assad

2024-12-08 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Thousands of jubilant Syrians gathered in Berlin on Sunday to celebrate the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, sounding car horns and waving Syrian opposition flags.

"We're happy. The dictatorship is over. Assad has gone," said 39-year-old Ahmed, who preferred not to give his last name.

"All Syrians are together now," said the railway technician, who fled the northern Syrian city of Aleppo in 2015.

Germany has the largest Syrian diaspora in the European Union, more than one million strong.