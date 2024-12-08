Across Europe, Syrians hold joyful rallies to celebrate fall of Assad

2024-12-08 22:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Thousands of jubilant Syrians rallied in Berlin and cities across Europe on Sunday, waving flags and singing with joy to celebrate the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

"Finally we are free!" exclaimed a smiling Bassam Al-Hamada, 39, among 5,000 people at an exuberant rally in the capital of Germany, the country home to the largest Syrian community in Europe.

Many waved the flag of the Syrian opposition and signs that read "Free Syria" and "Freedom". Others flashed the "V" for victory sign, sang and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" (God is Greatest!).