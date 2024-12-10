Baghdad Sustainable Forests Project launched

2024-12-10 04:00:38 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has launched the Baghdad Sustainable Forests Project, which will be developed on the former Al-Rashid Camp. Area: Over 1,200 hectares (approximately 4,800 dunams; 3,000 acres). Economic Impact: Expected to generate 80,000 job opportunities. Significance: First project of its kind in Iraq and the region in terms of […]

