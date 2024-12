2024-12-12 10:00:07 - From: France 24

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes targeting "military sites" including the Latakia port and warehouses in the Tartus province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The war monitoring group said that Israel is attempting to “destroy what remains of Syria's military arsenal” following the fall of ousted president Bashar al-Assad. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.