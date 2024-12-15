Kurdish delegation arrives in Baghdad to discuss salary payment delays

2024-12-15 12:50:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a delegation from the Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy arrived in Baghdad to discuss the delay in salary payments for October, November, and December with federal authorities.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that the delegation is headed by Kurdistan's Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab Nuri.

Public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region are facing difficult living conditions due to the delayed disbursement of their monthly salaries and entitlements. As a result, strikes have intensified in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province, affecting essential sectors such as hospitals, schools, and other government offices and institutions.