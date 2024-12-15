Leader Barzani hails HTS leader recognition of Syrian Kurds’ role in future Syria

2024-12-15 13:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, welcomedrecent statements made by the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), AhmedAl-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, regarding the Kurdish people inSyria.

In a statement responding to Jolani’s remarks, Barzani said,“This perspective on the Kurds and Syria’s future is heartening and welcomed byus. We hope it marks the beginning of a path to rectify historical injusticesand end the unfair practices committed against the Kurdish people in Syria.”

Barzani further stated that "such a vision lays thefoundation for building a strong Syria," adding that “Kurds, Arabs, andall other components of Syria must seize this opportunity to work together inbuilding a stable, free, and democratic Syria.”

In a video widely circulated on social media, Jolanidescribed the Kurds as "a part of the nation and partners in Syria'sfuture."

Syrian Kurds, constituting the largest ethnic minority inSyria. With the onset of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, Kurdish groups,particularly the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing, the YPG,began to assert autonomy, leading to the establishment of self-administrativeregions in northern Syria, known as Rojava.

The future of Syria’s Kurds remains uncertain, as theycontinue to navigate a complex landscape of local autonomy, externalopposition, and a shifting geopolitical environment.