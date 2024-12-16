EXCLUSIVE: PUK and KDP to hold a meeting in Erbil, says PUK spokesperson

2024-12-16 13:00:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK) announced it will meet with the Kurdistan Democratic Party(KDP) on Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Saadi Ahmed Pira, the spokespersonfor the PUK, told Shafaq News that the meeting, set to take place in the Pirmamarea, "will focus on discussing the formation of the new government andreviewing the current situation in the region."

This meeting is part of ongoingdiscussions between the two parties following the October parliamentaryelections in the Region, focused on addressing shared issues and coordinatingpositions on political and administrative matters in the Kurdistan Region.

Notably, the KDP and the PUK are thetwo main Kurdish parties in the Region. The first emerged as the largest party,securing 39 seats out of 100 with 809,197 votes, while the second followed with23 seats from 408,141 votes.