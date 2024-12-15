Kurdish leader Barzani with former Iraqi President Barham Salih: Political developments on the table

2024-12-15 20:30:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdishleader Masoud Barzani received former Iraqi President and Kurdish politicianDr. Barham Salih in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement fromBarzani's office, the meeting took place at his residence in Saladin Resort.

"During the meeting, both sidesexchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the region,and discussed current issues in the Kurdistan Region,” the statement affirmed.