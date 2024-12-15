Kurdistan security seizes about 21kg of crystal meth, arrests two traffickers

2024-12-15 21:30:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Security Directorate announced the arrest of two drug traffickers and the seizure of a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The directorate stated that “in cooperation with the Asayish Shahrzor Directorate, security forces apprehended two drug traffickers in Khurmal sub-district, following a meticulous investigation and surveillance based on credible information and judicial approval.”

“20 kilograms and 965 grams of crystal meth, one of the most dangerous drugs, were found in the possession of the traffickers, who had planned to distribute these substances within the Kurdistan Region and throughout Iraq.”

Authorities confirmed that the suspects are currently under investigation under Article 25 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, with legal procedures ongoing to complete the case file.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has witnessed intensified efforts by security forces to curb the spread of drugs and track down smuggling and trafficking networks.