2024-12-17 04:25:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During an official visit to Abu Dhabi, Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) President Faisal Al-Haimus met with Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group (ADX), to explore enhancing collaboration between the Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) and ADX. Discussions focused on integrating ISX into the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub, a cross-border […]

The post Enhancing Collaboration between Iraqi Stock Exchange and ADX first appeared on Iraq Business News.