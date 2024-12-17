Iraq's Human Rights: Unkept promises and escalating challenges

2024-12-17 10:55:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is facing an escalating human rights crisis, as successive governments fail to meet their obligations under international treaties. Among the most vulnerable are children, women, and youth, who make up over half the population. They face widespread violations driven by inadequate public services and the inability of authorities to address basic needs, reflecting a deeper systemic failure.

Iraq's Human Rights Challenges

Despite the global focus on human rights, Iraq faces significant challenges in aligning with international standards. Former Human Rights Commissioner Anas Al-Azzawi remarked, "Celebrating the 76th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights does not mean Iraq has achieved compliance with international human rights agreements."

Al-Azzawi highlighted the gap between Iraq’s human rights policies and international expectations, “Many international agreements have not been legislatively harmonized with Iraqi laws, and several international mechanisms for monitoring and reporting have not reached acceptable international levels. Hence, there are still international critiques and recommendations awaiting implementation by successive Iraqi governments.”

"Human rights cannot be fragmented," Al-Azzawi added, stressing that “fundamental rights such as life, housing, education, and movement remain unrealized for many Iraqis. Women, children, and youth continue to suffer due to inadequate healthcare, education, and social welfare services.”

Women’s Rights: Far from Realized

Khairiya Mahdi Al-Saleh, an international arbitration advisor, pointed out Iraq’s “failure to uphold women’s rights as enshrined in the UN Charter and Iraqi constitution.” she noted widespread violence against women and highlighted ongoing efforts to criminalize such acts, "It is essential to enact and update laws that support women in line with modern times."

Al-Saleh stressed that “without significant legislative and societal changes, Iraqi women and children will remain vulnerable to systemic violations.”

Moreover, Iraq’s controversial proposal to amend its Personal Status Law receives widespread criticism from human rights advocates and international organizations.

Iraq’s proposed amendment to its personal status law would lower the legal marriage age for girls to as young as 9 under certain religious interpretations. Similarly, this amendment seeks to lower the legal age for boys from 18 to 15 years.

The legal change would also reduce women’s access to critical rights such as divorce, child custody, and inheritance.

According to human rights activists, the potential impact would be devastating, increasing the vulnerability of women and girls to exploitation and abuse.

The Walk Free Foundation said that Iraq’s amendment violates national and international laws

“The proposed law not only contradicts Iraq’s own legal framework but also breaches its international obligations.”

“Iraq has criminalised forced marriage and ratified global treaties like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.” The Foundation said.

Government Accountability Under Scrutiny

Al-Nakhil Center for Journalism Rights and Freedoms raised concerns about Iraq's declining human rights situation under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government. The center criticized the administration for failing to fulfill key commitments, including the promised investigation into the Tishreen (October) protests.

In a statement issued on Human Rights Day, the center noted, "Over a year has passed without meaningful progress in holding perpetrators accountable for crimes committed during the protests, reflecting the government’s procrastination on this critical issue."

“Civil liberties, press freedoms, freedom of expression, and communications have faced significant challenges and threats due to a series of government decisions and actions that sometimes violated the constitution and legal powers.”

"Violations against press freedom and media work have noticeably increased during the current government's tenure compared to previous years, with government agencies engaging in illegal actions against government institutions, media outlets, and activists on social media, misusing their authority arbitrarily," the center's statement added.

The statement urged the Iraqi parliament, as the legislative and supervisory authority, and civil and human rights organizations to “compel the government to adhere to human rights standards and build trust through actions rather than words, opposing all forms of violations.”