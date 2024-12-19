Kurdish Solidarity, Al-Sulaymaniyah activists launches fundraiser for displaced Syrians

2024-12-19 15:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Civil activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah havelaunched a fundraising campaign to support hundreds of thousands of displacedKurdish families in Syria, due to the recent military operations.

Hakim Sheikh Latif, a campaign organizer, said at a pressconference attended by Shafaq News, "The campaign aims to mobilize bothfinancial and moral support for displaced families,” adding that three donationcenters would be set up in Al-Sulaymaniyah, with additional centers in otherareas of the Kurdistan Region.

"Despite the financial crisis facing the residents of Al-Sulaymaniyahdue to delayed salary payments, we call on everyone to stand with our people inSyria, as the suffering and displacement of Kurds have become a shared fateacross the four parts of Kurdistan [In Syria, Iraq, Turkiye, and Iran],"Sheikh Latif noted.

Pointing out that the only border crossing between theKurdistan Region and Syria remains closed, he urged the regional government toreopen it. "If reopening is not possible, we will coordinate with the RedCrescent to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches the affected families,"he proceeded.

According to the United Nations, resources are “desperately”needed to fund relief operations. “The 2024 humanitarian appeal for Syria isone of the most poorly supported, having received less than a third of itsrequirements with only two weeks left.”

The current situation in northeast Syria remains tense.Following the collapse of the Assad regime, the region is experiencing a mix ofhope and chaos. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the UnitedStates, still control parts of northeast Syria. A recent ceasefire between theUS and Turkiye along the Euphrates River has expired, leading to military buildupsand rising tensions.