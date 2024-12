Prime Minister Directs Traffic Directorate to Implement Measures to Curb Speeding and Reduce Accidents

Prime Minister Directs Traffic Directorate to Implement Measures to Curb Speeding and Reduce Accidents

2024-12-21 15:50:27 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Prime Minister Directs Traffic Directorate to Implement Measures to Curb Speeding and Reduce Accidents