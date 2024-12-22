Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil markets

2024-12-22 18:00:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchangerates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad,while edging lower Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency'ssurvey, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifahand Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,800 dinars forevery 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded in the morning.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,750 IQD and159,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,350dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,250.