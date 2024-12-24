2024-12-24 04:35:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The ninth session of the Omani-Iraqi Joint Committee has taken place in Baghdad, chaired by Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr. Fuad Hussein. Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the session to solidify bilateral cooperation: Political Consultations: An agreement between the […]

The post Oman and Iraq Strengthen Bilateral Ties first appeared on Iraq Business News.