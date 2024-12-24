Riverfront Rehabilitation in Mosul's Old City

2024-12-24 04:35:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani today inaugurated the riverfront rehabilitation project in the historic old city of western Mosul on Sunday. The initiative marks a vital step in rebuilding the region and erasing the impact of terrorism while serving the residents of Nineveh Province. The visit also coincides with the seventh anniversary […]

