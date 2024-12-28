Iraq News Now

Iraqi Airways launches Direct Flights to Sharjah
2024-12-28 05:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Airways has officially added Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a new destination. The inaugural flight from Baghdad International Airport to Sharjah International Airport took off on Thursday, marking the start of regular service. There will be three flights per week, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. (Source: Ministry of […]

