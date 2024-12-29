Baghdad opens first General Hospital in nearly 40 years

2024-12-29 06:45:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad's first general hospital in nearly 40 years, Al-Shaab General Hospital, was been inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. The 246-bed facility, a long-stalled project now completed under a joint management model, is equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, and comprehensive healthcare services. During the opening ceremony, the […]

