Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Baghdad opens first General Hospital in nearly 40 years

Baghdad opens first General Hospital in nearly 40 years

Baghdad opens first General Hospital in nearly 40 years
Baghdad opens first General Hospital in nearly 40 years
2024-12-29 06:45:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad's first general hospital in nearly 40 years, Al-Shaab General Hospital, was been inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. The 246-bed facility, a long-stalled project now completed under a joint management model, is equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, and comprehensive healthcare services. During the opening ceremony, the […]

The post Baghdad opens first General Hospital in nearly 40 years first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News